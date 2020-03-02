Streaming firm Dazn looks to shake up sports market with UK launch

Streaming platform Dazn is set to expand to more than 200 countries, including the UK, as it looks to break the stranglehold of traditional broadcasters over sports rights.



London-based Dazn, dubbed the “Netflix of sports”, currently operates in nine countries but has yet to break into the UK market, which is dominated by Sky and BT.



The global rollout will be focused on boxing, with the platform airing Canelo Alvarez’s Cinco de Mayo Weekend fight on 2 May.



Dazn has already signed $1bn (£782m) deals with Matchroom Boxing USA and Golden Boy Promotions — promotion firms founded by Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya respectively.



“Since our launch in 2016, we’ve seen an encouraging level of interest around our key events from both international fans and potential partners, which highlighted the opportunity to capitalise on our existing rights portfolio within boxing to fuel our expansion,” said Dazn executive vice president Joseph Markowski.



But the streaming firm has also closed in on lucrative football rights, securing a three-year deal for Champions League rights in Germany from 2021 after outbidding incumbent Sky. It also holds Premier League rights in Canada and Japan.



Markowski, who will run the new service, said that establishing Dazn as a hub for fight sports was “just the first step”.



Any move by Dazn into Premier League rights would mark the latest shake-up of football broadcasting.



While Sky and BT paid £4.5bn to retain rights in the most recent auction, Amazon this season bought a package of 20 games for £90m.



Premier League boss Richard Masters has also said his company will look to boost its income in overseas markets by launching a Netflix-style streaming service.

Dazn — pronounced “Dazone” — is owned by Ukrainian billionaire Sir Leonard Blavatnik, who also owns Warner Music.

Last year it emerged the tycoon was planning to list Dazn on the London Stock Exchange in a move that could value the company at £3bn, though a float is yet to materialise.



Customers will be able to access Dazn through a monthly subscription. The company has not yet confirmed the price, which it said will vary from market to market.

Main image credit: DAZN

