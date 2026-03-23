STOKR Appoints Subhankar Sinha as Senior Advisor

STOKR has appointed Subhankar Sinha as Senior Advisor. Sinha will work directly with STOKR’s leadership team on fund tokenization with particular focus on money market fund (MMF) tokenization and on expanding STOKR’s institutional presence in the U.S. market.

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A New York-based digital assets executive, Sinha brings deep expertise across blockchain infrastructure, capital markets, and institutional business development. He previously served as Head of Blockchain at BNY, the world’s largest custody and asset servicing business. Earlier in his career, he was a Director at PwC, where he co-founded and co-led the firm’s blockchain consulting practice in the U.S.

“Subhankar brings the institutional depth that this stage of STOKR’s growth demands,” said Arnab Naskar, Co-Founder of STOKR. “His experience leading blockchain at BNY and co-building PwC’s U.S. blockchain practice, combined with his advisory track record across tokenization platforms, stablecoin issuers, and wealth management firms makes him uniquely positioned to advance our institutional business line. He will be instrumental in scaling our institutional fund tokenization capabilities, including money market funds, and in building STOKR’s position in the U.S. market. We are glad to have him on board.”

Sinha is passionate about expanding access to assets and investment strategies and has built his career around transforming innovative concepts into scalable businesses. Over the course of his career, he has worked with both startups and established corporations across sectors including banking, asset and wealth management, entertainment, energy, and transportation.

In recent years, Sinha has advised stablecoin companies, tokenization platforms, blockchain networks, and wealth management firms on growth strategy, partnerships, and market development. His track record includes negotiating strategic partnerships, driving revenue expansion, and guiding digital transformation initiatives across both emerging and established market participants.

“Over the past eight years, STOKR has built a proven, regulated infrastructure for digital securities issuance in the Bitcoin ecosystem — connecting issuers, investors, and intermediaries around differentiated investment mandates,” said Sinha. “I look forward to supporting the company’s expansion into fund tokenization and its continued development across Bitcoin mining and energy infrastructure, Bitcoin treasury companies, and Bitcoin-related structured products.”

About STOKR

STOKR is at the forefront of transforming capital markets for the digital era. As a leading digital investment platform, STOKR helps asset managers, fund managers, and issuers to tokenize and manage a diverse range of financial assets. STOKR operates across two core business lines: a full-service, end-to-end tokenization solution for issuers seeking comprehensive support in structuring, launching, and managing the full life-cycle of digital securities; and an API-first solution (Tokenization-as-a-Service, or TaaS) designed for financial institutions and regulated issuers looking to integrate tokenization directly into their own systems.

In 2025, STOKR surpassed $1 billion in total tokenized asset volume, reinforcing its leadership in the real-world asset (RWA) space and its pivotal role in reinforcing Bitcoin’s role as the foundation for modern financial infrastructure.

With over six years of experience in the tokenization space, STOKR merges cutting-edge technology with regulatory robustness to support the institutional shift toward digital assets. As a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) registered with the CSSF in Luxembourg, STOKR is committed to the highest standards of regulatory compliance, ensuring a reliable and trustworthy platform for all stakeholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260323315236/en/

Contact

Tizian Rotermund

id-pr@stokr.io

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Former BNY and PwC blockchain leader appointed to advance fund tokenization and STOKR’s U.S. institutional expansion

Image, Subhankar Sinha Company Logo