Stimulus passes as Bitcoin marches on

Bitcoin extended its winning streak yesterday, soaring to more than $56,000 before a pullback last night took it back down to just below the $55,000 level, where it is currently trading.

The move came after the US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that will see many US citizens get a $1,400 cheque in the post – a measure that some speculate will drive up inflation and showcase Bitcoin’s key attributes as a deflationary asset.

It could also create an influx of demand, similar to the $1,200 stimulus cheque last year. That cheque would now be worth over $10,000 if invested in Bitcoin.

It was relatively quiet in the rest of the markets. Ether was down slightly on Wednesday, as were other recent climbers BNB, ADA and DOT. Only Bitcoin Cash has seen a small gain over the past 24 hours. Will it be enough to bring it back into the top 10? Or is its star fizzling out?

It’s hard to believe that, three lockdowns later, today marks the first anniversary of the highly successful inaugural Crypto AM Awards.

It was held in Canary Wharf at Boisdale attended by the Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman William Russell. We are looking forward to the Crypto AM Awards 2021 – it’s just a matter of when!

Crypto market cap $1,669,842,795,059

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 10 2021, at a price of $56,008.55 – up from $54,824.12 the day before. That’s the highest daily close since February 21.

The daily high yesterday was $57,258.25 and the daily low was $53,290.89.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $7,909.73. In 2019, it was $3,951.60.

As of today, buying Bitcoin has been profitable for…

99.9% of all days since 2013-04-28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is $1,018,236,417,117 at time of writing, up from $1,017,870,182,774 yesterday. That’s bigger than VISA and Mastercard combined. To put that into context, the market cap of gold is $11.036 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The volume traded over the last 24 hours was $53,488,255,989, down from $49,266,303,818 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 66.1%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment remains in Greed, up to 73 today.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance is 62.02. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is 62.69. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Every informed person needs to know about Bitcoin because it might be one of the world’s most important developments.”

Leon Louw, two-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee

What they said yesterday

Not everyone is buying Bitcoin, yet…



Stimulated…



Very true…



Will Saylor ever stop?



Cautionary Notes:

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.