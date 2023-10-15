Steve Borthwick hits back at England critics after Rugby World Cup thriller with Fiji

England held off Fiji to reach the Rugby World Cup semi-finals after Owen Farrell’s late drop-goal

England head coach Steve Borthwick took a swipe at his team’s critics after they weathered a storm to beat Fiji 30-24 and reach the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup yesterday.

Captain Owen Farrell justified Borthwick’s decision to pick him ahead of George Ford at fly-half by contributing 20 points in Marseille, including a vital late drop-goal.

England played some of their most expansive rugby of the tournament as they raced into a 15-3 lead through tries from centres Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant.

But Fiji responded with trademark flair, Viliame Mata hitting back before the break and then two tries in five minutes from Peni Ravai and Vilimoni Botitu levelling the match at 24-24.

Farrell’s drop-goal and a fifth penalty turned the tide back in England’s favour and sent them into the last four, despite gloomy pre-tournament predictions.

“A lot has been written about these players and what I see is a group who can handle and rise to these occasions,” said Borthwick.

“We don’t forget there’s a fair number of people who said we won’t make it out of the group and a fair number who said we would lose tonight. We’re going to be written off again I’m sure, but this team is determined to be successful.”

Borthwick singled out Farrell for extra praise, having gambled by favouring his all-round game at No10 over the playmaking skills of the benched Ford.

“He is an incredible leader and player,” the England coach added. “He rises to the biggest of occasions and he led the team phenomenally well.”

Farrell took a leaf out of Ford’s book with his 72nd-minute drop-goal, which also evoked memories of Jonny Wilkinson’s World Cup winning kick 20 years ago.

“It was 24-24 and in their 22,” he said. “The forwards put us on the front foot towards the posts and Danny Care was in sync. He called it before me and got it to me and I got it over.”

Farrell’s kicking put England in front from the 10th minute, before Tuilagi spun off a tackle to touch down and Marchant jinked through to add a second try.

Mata gave a warning of what was to come when he capped a glorious move that included a through-the-legs pass by feinting and then darting over the line.

England’s dominance at the breakdown earned three more penalties either side of half-time which Farrell slotted to extend the lead to 24-10 with 26 minutes to play.

But Fiji roared back through Ravai, who barrelled over after a switch from right to left, and Botitu, who finished after Semi Radradra burst clear to make it 24-24.