Steele Raymond Expands Central South Footprint With Williams Thompson Acquisition, Continuing Ambitious, Demand-led Growth Strategy

Steele Raymond has acquired Williams Thompson, the long-established Christchurch, Dorset law firm, strengthening Steele Raymond’s presence across the region and expanding the specialist support available to clients in Christchurch and the surrounding area.

Williams Thompson has a respected local reputation for family, residential property and private client work. Its lawyers will join Steele Raymond’s existing teams, giving clients continuity with the people who know them and their community, supported by a wider full-service firm. This includes access to specialist expertise across corporate and commercial, disputes, property, and private client services, including estate planning and tax.

Steele Raymond will continue to serve clients from Williams Thompson’s Christchurch offices, ensuring local access remains central while clients and referrers benefit from a broader platform of connected specialist teams.

Jennifer Rogerson, Managing Partner at Steele Raymond, said:

“The addition of Williams Thompson builds on the momentum created by our Reeves James acquisition last May. As always, our growth is guided by client need. Williams Thompson is a highly regarded Christchurch practice and a strong fit in terms of quality, values and client care. With Emma, Stephen and David joining us, we are also bringing in three senior, well respected partners with deep local relationships and a strong understanding of the Christchurch market. Together, that means clearer joined-up support for clients across the issues that often sit alongside family, property and private client matters.”

David Orr, Head of Private Client at Williams Thompson, said:

“Our clients value long-term relationships, trusted advice and local understanding. Joining Steele Raymond allows us to keep that local service and give clients deeper support across a wider range of legal needs. It also gives our people the platform to develop as part of a full-service firm with a strong reputation for quality.”

Terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.

About Steele Raymond

Steele Raymond is a South Coast law firm with offices in Bournemouth, Southampton, Poundbury and Christchurch. We combine specialist teams across corporate and commercial, property, disputes and private client work to give clear, joined-up advice that supports regional growth and protects long-term value for businesses and individuals.

Connected thinking. Clear direction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260402678938/en/

Contact

Media contact

Joe Broadbent, Marketing Director, Steele Raymond

joebroadbent@steeleraymond.co.uk | 01202 204539

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