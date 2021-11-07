State Street bank staff must get special approval to hire white men

Recruiters at one of the biggest investment companies in the world will need to secure approval to hire a white man, over female or ethnic minority applicants, as part of efforts to improve diversity, according to reports.

The unusual move by State Street marks a ramping up of its drive to address diversity and inclusion in its middle and senior ranks, according to The Sunday Times, which first reported the news.

The bank wants to triple the number of black, Asian and other minority staff in senior roles by 2023 and has even mandated lower bonuses for executives if they do not meet equality targets.

“All of our leaders have to demonstrate at their annual appraisals what they have done to improve female representation and the number of colleagues from ethnic minority backgrounds,” Jess McNicholas, the bank’s head of inclusion, diversity and corporate citizenship told The Sunday Times.

“This is now front and central for State Street — it’s on every senior executive’s scorecard,” she added.



The bank will still hire white men, McNicholas said, but recruiters will need to ensure that women and ethnic minority candidates are interviewed by a diverse panel.

They will be required to put together an interviewer panel of four to five people, and include at least one woman and ideally someone of colour, when looking to fill vacancies for middle-ranking positions, such as those at senior vice-president level or above.