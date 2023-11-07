State of the City: More pain for London as three firms look set to de-list

The City of London has been gripped by a malaise this year amid a drop off in IPOs.

It has been a bruising year for the City of London.

Soaring inflation and 14 consecutive rate rises have roiled financial markets and triggered a scramble for steady ground, while a shuttered IPO market and a flood of firms to New York have compounded the pain for dealmakers, bankers and officials alike.

Negative headlines abound and the London Stock Exchange has been plunged into a period of soul searching.

But how bad really is it in the City of London? And is London an outlier in the downturn?

City A.M.’s new State of the City page is the go-to hub to follow the trials and tribulations of the Square Mile and track the health of the City this year.

Exodus: A sweet deal for some – but takeovers may leave a bitter taste for London Stock Exchange

Fresh fears are swirling around the City today as City Pub Group, Hotel Chocolat and DX Group look set to became the latest firms to be plucked from the markets in take-private deals.

US confectionery giant Mars swooped on Hotel Chocolat with a £534m deal which has been waived through by bosses, while brewing stalwart Young’s has agreed a £162m deal to snap up its London-based rival.

DX Group has also waived through a £315m bid from private equity group HIG after negoatiating on the terms since September.

While charismatic Hotel Chocolat founder, Angus Thirlwell, told City A.M. today the business “really valued” its time on the London market – the view from the City is likely to be less sweet.

The three names make up a total list of 33 now due to be pulled from the market in take-private deals this year.

While many had predicted the frenzy to be even more severe, the even-muted bonanza has fuelled fears over London’s attractiveness as a capital market.

The pain has been compounded by a drop-off in listings, and fears are spreading that as interest rates potentially to creep down sometime next year and the cost of deal financing drops, London-listed firms could be firmly in the shop window.

Does a New York listing automatically fetch firms a higher valuation?

Much has been made of the premium placed on New York-listed firms this year. However, do the numbers stack up?

City A.M. asks today whether floating in the Big Apple is really the panacea that many would believe.

Just a look at the performance of firms that crossed the pond and a different story may start to emerge.

UK venture funding roars ahead of European rivals

Light may be appearing at the end of the tunnel for the UK start-ups as venture capital investment began to tick up in the third quarter, taking the UK further ahead of European rivals.

The UK remains by far the leading destination for VC investment in Europe, with $15bn raised in 2023 so far and $4.9bn added in the third quarter of the year, according to the latest figures from HSBC Innovation Banking and Dealroom.

French start-ups raised $2.5bn in the third quarter while German firms bagged $1.7bn, in second and third place in Europe respectively. The UK numbers mark a 14 per cent boost on the previous quarter and place the UK firmly in third globally behind the US and china.

Top funding rounds in between June and September show a trend towards hard tech, the two firms found, with £4.9bn allocated to early-stage investment so far this year.

City IPO watch

The drop off in listings has piled pain on the City of London this year amid a wider slump in the global IPO market.

The Global IPO market notched 615 IPOs in the first half of the year, raising $60.9bn, down 36 per cent in value on an already quiet 2022, according to figures from EY.

However, London has felt the squeeze more than most. While the number of floats began to tick back up in the second quarter of this year, the amount of cash raised is still in the doldrums.

Between June and September cash raised via fresh listings on London’s historic bourse fell 36 per cent to £360m as just five firms floated on the market, down from a quiet £565.5m in the same period last year, new figures from EY showed.

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/Glp8d/1/

How the City stacks up on IPOs

Proceeds ($bn)

London has slumped outside of the top 12 in terms of both cash raised and quantity of IPOs in the first three quarter of the year.

While lawmakers and officials have pressed ahead with reform in London over the past two years, firms are still looking to tap into deeper pools of capital in Asia and America rather than the City.

Even Istanbul and Bucharest have seen more cash raised, while Chinese and US markets have surged ahead.

How big is London’s stock market?

Three exchanges operate in the capital, two run by the historic London Stock Exchange, and a smaller bourse run by challenger firm Aquis.

The cumulative value of the London Stock Exchange is £2.6 trillion. The biggest 100 firms listed on the main market come to a combined value of around £1.9trillion.

Sounds a lot? But those 100 biggest firms were eclipsed in value by just one New York listed company alone in July: Apple.

How the City stacks up on growth

London has also been plagued by the sluggish valuations of its top firms. Much has been made of the premium price tags fetched by New York’s listed giants – and a five year growth trajectory of the flagship indexes on both sides of the Atlantic shows how wide that gap has become.

New York’s listed behemoths have rocketed while European and London listed firms have been left in the dust.

The growth of the FTSE 100 has slumped well below its peers globally

Venture View: Pull of the private markets?

Private markets have been seen as an increasingly tempting alternative by many firms this year. However, venture capital investment has been hit by a similarly shar downturn globally, as the flow of cheap cash was choked off by rapid rate hikes.

London has held up firmly on the global rankings but funding has slowed dramatically, as venture investors cast a more discerning eye on their targets.

Check in on City A.M. state of the City for a daily refresh on the health ofthe Square Mile