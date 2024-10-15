Starmer hands councils millions for housebuilding on brownfield sites

Brownfield sites are a key part of the Government’s pledge to deliver 1.5m homes by 2029

The Government has committed £68m to unlocking brownfield sites in 54 local authorities as it looks to deliver on its election promise of 1.5 million homes by 2029.

Around a sixth of councils will receive money to turn neglected land into new homes, which the government have said will “transform local communities and help families onto the property ladder”.

London councils will receive £12.4m, with the aim of building more than 1,000 homes in the capital.

The UK currently has a shortfall of around 4.3 million homes, according to the Centre for Cities, along with an affordability crisis of pre-exisiting homes.

The government has pledged to deliver 1.5 million homes by the end of this parliament through investment and an overhaul of Britain’s clogged and creaking planning system.

“[Housebuilding] is the essence of fixing the foundations and driving growth,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

“I said this government is on the side of the builders, not the blockers. And I meant it. This funding for councils will see disused sites and industrial wastelands transformed into thousands of new homes in places that people want to live and work.

“Our brownfield-first approach will not only ramp up housebuilding but also create more jobs, deliver much-needed infrastructure, and boost economic growth across the country,” Starmer added.

The funding for 54 councils will be delivered through the Brownfield Land Release Fund, which was first set up under Boris Johnson, and will be specifically allocated to cover the cost of decontamination, clearing disused buildings or improving infrastructure such as internet, water and power.

The Government has said the money will enable the construction of 5,200 homes across the country.

Housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook said: “The government is committed to a brownfield-first approach to housebuilding… [this funding will] unlock development on scores of abandoned, disused and neglected urban sites across the country.”

Sites to receive funding include a brownfield site in Manchester, a former industrial site in Eastbourne and a bus depot in Northampton.

The Government has previously pledged to accelerate building on brownfield sites, which are classed as any land which was previously developed but has fallen into disuse.

The wider policy also includes a brownfield passport, which makes it easier to receive planning permissions for sites which meet design and quality standards, as well as a range of investments into the sector.

Starmer has announced a similar £30m Brownfield Infrastructure Land (BIL) investment in Sunderland today to create another 1,000 new homes, as well as office space and community infrastructure.