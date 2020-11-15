Starmer calls for clear plan on vaccination rollout

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called on the Prime Minister to publish a “comprehensive national action plan” for rolling out a future coronavirus vaccine.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer welcomed the news of potential vaccines for the coronavirus and said he is prepared to work with the government to roll them out.

“The challenge facing the country now is not just how we get control of the virus, but how we get ready for the vaccine,” he wrote.

“This will be a mammoth logistical operation, probably larger than we have seen since the Second World War. If we are to get it right, then we must have a clear plan in place now,” Starmer added.

Detailing Labour’s proposal, he suggested that any such plan should set out the criteria and targets that will be used to determine who is eligible for the vaccine and when.

Labour thinks the government should consider supporting councils and local NHS services to refurbish community assets, such as town halls or sport centres, into local vaccine clinics.