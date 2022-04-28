Star studded: Leonardo DiCaprio invests in vegan burger chain Neat

Leonardo DiCaprio. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Plant-based burger chain Neat has launched a Series B fundraise with US investors including Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The cash injection will be used to accelerate the company’s workforce and new product development, as it looks to expand both its restaurant and consumer goods arms.

Neat, which already counts racing driver Lewis Hamilton as an investor, said actor DiCaprio had joined the group as a strategic investor.

Expansion plans include reaching 42 sites globally by the end of 2022, with aggressive rollout plans for 1000 units across the US and UK, by 2030.

“Disrupting our food system with sustainable alternatives is one of the key ways we can make a real difference in reducing global emissions,” DiCaprio said. “Neat Burger’s pioneering approach to alternative-proteins is a great example of the type of solutions we need moving forward.”

The Series B raise would “accelerate our global expansion and entry into the CPG [consumer packaged goods] market, so everyone can enjoy alternatives that not only taste delicious but have a positive impact on the planet,” Tommaso Chiabra, co-founder and chairman of Neat Food company, said.

The company opened London restaurants in the capital’s financial districts earlier this year, targeting professionals who wanted healthy food on the go, CityA.M. reported earlier this year.

“The City is a young working population, they want fast food but a balance in what they eat,” Neat Burger co-founder Zack Bishti, told CityA.M. “With Netflix docs, people are so aware and observant of what they’re eating.”

“You’re going to see quick turnaround, lots of tickets at lunch during the week.”

Bishti added: “We’re keen to get people back out again and we’re glad everything is open. Everyone is happy to look forward.”

It opened venues in Canary Wharf, as well as a flagship site in Bishopsgate.