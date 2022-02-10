Neat Burger eyes further sites ahead of Canary Wharf opening

Neat Burger is readying a Canary Wharf store after opening a flagship site in Bishopsgate last month.

The plant-based group will open its site in the financial district on 16 February, as the chain hopes to entice office workers looking to make healthy choices.

The brand has seen delivery orders in the Square Mile and Canary Wharf soar 50 per cent in 2021.

“The City is a young working population, they want fast food but a balance in what they eat,” co-founder Zack Bishti, told CityA.M. “With Netflix docs, people are so aware and observant of what they’re eating.”

“You’re going to see quick turnaround, lots of tickets at lunch during the week.”

Bishti added: “We’re keen to get people back out again and we’re glad everything is open. Everyone is happy to look forward.”

There are more sites in the works for the Lewis Hamilton-backed chain too, including King’s Rd, Ealing, The O2 and Queensway.