Stansted readies for busiest Christmas in three years with 1.2m passengers expected

Stansted: Over 400,000 people are expected to fly from Stansted during the October half-term. (Photo/Stansted Airport)

Stansted airport is getting ready for its busiest Christmas in three years with 1.2 million passengers expected to pass through its gates during the festive period.

Airport figures published today show that around 650,000 people will depart from the north London airport between 16 December and 3 January, with 550,000 expected arrivals.

According to forecasts, 23 December will be the busiest day, as 78,000 travellers will fly in and out of Stansted airport, whilst only 4,000 people are estimated on Christmas Day.

Stansted officials have warned customers to prepare in advance, especially as the ongoing rail strikes could cause additional disruption.

“Passengers should follow their airline’s advice about when to arrive at the terminal for check-in or bag drop, and we also suggest they check in advance for any public transport travel alterations, especially as more train strikes are planned across the festive season,” said Anita Harrison, Stansted airport’s customer operations director.

It comes as research from aviation analytics firm Cirium reported that Stansted will be the UK’s third busiest airport when it comes to departing flights, with only Heathrow and Gatwick ahead.

The data also showed that despite being 33 per cent higher than last year, flight levels are still 14 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.