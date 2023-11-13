Stansted reports ‘busiest October ever’ as post-pandemic rebound continues

London Stansted Airport has recorded its busiest ever October of passenger traffic, continuing its remarkable post-pandemic recovery.

Figures shared with City A.M. show 2.6m passengers passed through the North East London hub in October, surpassing a previous record set in 2018 and bringing its 12 month total to 27.6m – a 27 per cent increase on the prior year.

Stansted became the first major UK airport to hit pre-pandemic levels of traffic in July, after reporting the third busiest month in its history.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s managing director, said: “After a very busy and positive summer season at London Stansted, we have seen the rapid growth in passenger numbers continue into the autumn as we recorded our busiest October ever.

“We know our position as the number one UK airport for destinations to Europe, coupled with the ease and efficiency of using the airport, helps make Stansted the natural choice for so many passengers from London to Cambridge and right across the wider eastern region.”

The top three most popular countries during the month were Spain, Italy and Germany, while the busiest routes were Dublin, Istanbul and Edinburgh.

Last month, the airport secured planning permission to extend its terminal building, a move it says will help double its annual GDP contribution to the UK economy.

Powell added that the project was a “very significant milestone” and would “transform the airport journey while maintaining the simple, efficient and reliable experience we know our passengers really value.”