Stansted boss predicts another bumper year for aviation after 2023 rebound

London Stansted Airport reported record passenger numbers in December, continuing a post-Covid resurgence that saw it become the first major UK hub to beat pre-pandemic levels over the summer.

Some 2m passengers passed through the hub last month, a 12 per cent increase year-on-year and the busiest ever December recorded at the airport

It means total traffic reached nigh on 28m in 2023, up a fifth on the prior year and the third busiest annual total ever recorded at the Essex hub.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s managing director, said: “To end the year with another strong performance in December once again demonstrates the strength and appeal of Stansted’s extensive route network, plus the great value and operational efficiency we offer all our passengers.”

“Stansted’s strong, sustained and positive recovery during 2023 was an excellent achievement for everyone connected with the airport, but we have now entered a period of passenger growth and an even busier 12 months ahead.”

It comes after a booming year for the entire aviation sector. Pent-up demand for travel following years of Covid lockdowns saw most major European airlines net record profits.

Profits at Gatwick Airport took off in late August, rising nearly a third to £100.5m. Even Heathrow looks close to escaping the red after years of lossmaking, after returning to pre-pandemic traffic in September.

Stansted was recently granted planning permission to extend its terminal building, a proposal that will help double its annual contribution to the UK economy.

“Our full focus is on maintaining and building on this success by adding even more choice to our route network and continuing to deliver our significant investment programme to transform every stage of the airport experience as we look forward to what we expect to be an even busier year ahead of us,” Powell said.

The most popular destinations over Christmas included the Canary Islands, Southern Spain, Turkey and Dubai, while those looking a more traditional winter break flocked to France, Italy, Poland, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia.

The airport said operational performance in December remained solid, with over 96 per cent of passengers passing through security in 15 minutes or less and with an average queue time of 4m 49s during the busiest departure peaks.