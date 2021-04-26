Standard Life Aberdeen to change name to Abrdn

Fund manager Standard Life Aberdeen has today announced that it will change its name to Abrdn in an effort to shore up its brand identity.

The rebranding process will begin in the summer with the aim of creating a “digitally-enabled brand” that will be used for all the company’s client-facing businesses globally.

The Abrdn brand, which the firm said is pronounced as “Aberdeen”, will be accompanied by a new visual identity.

The firm plans to implement a full stakeholder engagement plan to manage the transition.

Read more: FTSE slips as export and energy companies dip

Stephen Bird, chief executive of Abrdn, said the new brand is modern and dynamic and will build on the company’s heritage.

“It is a highly-differentiated brand that will create unity across the business, replacing five different brand names that have each been operating independently.

“Our new name reflects the clarity of focus that the leadership team are bringing to the business as we seek to deliver sustainable growth.”

Read more: Economy shows green shoots of recovery as dividends fall at slowest rate in a year