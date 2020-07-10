Investment giant Standard Life Aberdeen has reportedly dumped its entire stake in fast fashion firm Boohoo after the retailer was caught up in a scandal over low pay and poor conditions for factory workers.

Boohoo launched an independent review of its UK supply chain following allegations of poor working practices and underpayment of workers at a clothing factory in Leicester.

The company it had found evidence of non-compliance with its code of conduct, and has terminated its relationship with two suppliers.

However Standard Life Aberdeen said the action taken by Boohoo was “inadequate”.

“Over the years we have lobbied the company to improve its management of supply chain transparency, environmental efficiency and working conditions,” Lesley Duncan, deputy head of UK Equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said.

“While we would have liked progress to have been quicker we did feel that progress was being made.

“However, in the last few weeks our concerns have grown on the progress being made, which even before recent developments, had negatively impacted our conviction levels in the company.

“Having spoken to Boohoo’s management team a number of times this week in light of recent concerning allegations, we view their response as inadequate in scope, timeliness and gravity.”

Boohoo’s share price, which was badly affected by the allegations, had started to recover by the end of the week. However it is still down more than 27 per cent compared to last Friday.

Shares have dipped two per cent this afternoon.

David Beadle, Vice President at Moody’s, said earlier this week: “The dramatic fall in Boohoo’s share price in recent days is an illustration of how important ESG considerations are for investors.

“Reputational damage leading to lower sales is credit negative for any company and the outcome of Boohoo’s independent review into its supply chain will be keenly watched.”

City A.M. has contacted Boohoo for comment.