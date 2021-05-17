Standard Life Aberdeen appoints Caroline Connellan as new CEO of personal wealth

Standard Life Aberdeen has appointed Brooks Macdonald CEO Caroline Connellan as its new chief executive of personal wealth.

The firm, which will retain its vowels until its summer rebrand as Abrdn, will welcome Connellan to its London offices.

She will report directly to CEO Stephen Bird as a member of the executive leadership team.

Connellan will join Standard Life Aberdeen from wealth manager Brooks Macdonald, having led the business since 2017.

Prior to this, she held senior roles at HSBC and has consulting experience across the asset management and wealth sector with McKinsey.

Stephen Bird, CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen, said that Connellan will bring a “deep customer-centric mindset” to the firm.

“The appointment of Caroline to lead our personal wealth business will be instrumental in delivering our objectives and I’m extremely pleased that she has shown strong confidence in our strategy and brand by joining us.”

Connellan said that it was an “exciting time” to be joining Standard Life Aberdeen and that she was excited to play her part in leading the change over the coming years.

“Stephen’s vision for the business is dynamic and bold, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead and shape the personal wealth business, building on its current quality offering.

“There is an increasing need for individuals to save for the future, particularly for retirement, in a way that works for them – I believe we can play an important role in this, through a market-leading offering, digital innovation and strong customer relationships.”

