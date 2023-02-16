Standard Chartered profit of £123m worse than expected £571m as takeover talk lingers

The results will bolster talk that Standard Chartered is a ripe target for a takeover.

Standard Chartered’s profit in the final quarter of 2022 was significantly below expectations at £123m, a far-cry from the £571m expected by analysts.

Results for the bank, which has been subject to takeover speculation in recent months, were much weaker than expected. This was higher impairments weighed on income, but the bank did surprised investors with a $1bn (£831m) buyback scheme.

The bank’s underlying income was slightly below market expectations at £3.7bn as it set aside more capital than anticipated to cope with its exposure to the Chinese commercial real estate sector and sovereign downgrades.

Credit impairments in the period were £344m, more than the £257m expected by experts. Impairments are reductions in the value of an asset.

Despite the disappointing results, the emerging markets lender announced a buyback programme of $1bn as its CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1) ratio stood at 14 per cent. The CET1 ratio measures the strength of a bank’s balance sheet.

Bill Winters said the bank had delivered a “strong performance” in 2022 and looking forward he was optimistic for the markets in our footprint as they finally emerge from the challenges brought by the pandemic and as economic activity rebounds.”

Still a takeover target?

Standard Chartered has been in the news in the past few months as a potential takeover target.

In early January, First Abu Dhabi Bank announced it had been considering an offer, although it ultimately decided against. However in early February, Bloomberg reported that the middle eastern lender was in fact still interested.

Although it is headquartered in London, Standard Chartered operates in 59 markets across the world, with a focus on Asia. Its sprawling footprint makes it an attractive target due to its ready access to fast growing markets, particularly China.

The bank itself, however, has sought to distance itself from any takeover rumours. Speaking at Davos last month, CEO Bill Winters said the bank was not interested in a deal. “This is not something we’ve either engaged with or been interested in,” he said.

The results suggest Winters may have some more work to do.