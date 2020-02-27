StanChart profit rises but bank lowers growth target over coronavirus

Standard Chartered has reported a 46 per cent jump in annual profit, but warned that operating income growth would be lower than expected this year due to the impact of the coronavirus epidemic in key Asian markets.



The figures



StanChart’s statutory pre-tax profit jumped 46 per cent to $3.7bn (£2.9bn) in 2019, up from $2.6bn the year before. Although the rise was slightly below an average analyst forecast of $3.9bn, it represents the lender’s steepest profit growth since 2017.



Operating income for 2019 was in line with analysts’ targets, rising four per cent to $15.42bn.



The Asia-focused bank warned that the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, as well as an economic slowdown and months of unrest in Hong Kong, meant it was likely to miss its previous target of five to seven per cent growth in 2020.



StanChart also said it would take longer to achieve its goal of a 10 per cent return on tangible equity (RoTE) previously targeted for 2021.



StanChart said it had approved a buyback of up to $500m shares that would begin shortly, and would review the possibility of further capital returns after completing the sale of its stake in Indonesian lender Permata.



Shares in StanChart fell as much as 4.60 per cent in morning trading in London. In Hong Kong, its shares ended the day 0.59 per cent up.



Why it’s interesting



Although it is based in London, Standard Chartered makes the bulk of its revenue in Asia, and its largest market is Hong Kong.



The city’s economy has endured a punishing few months, hit first by anti-government protests and now by the coronavirus outbreak, with tourists avoiding the territory and shops experiencing a slump in business.



Analysts have warned that lenders which derive much of their earnings from Hong Kong face at least two quarters of worsening asset quality and slower loan growth as the epidemic hits trade and retail banking.



StanChart said today that its provisions for expected losses from bad loans in Hong Kong rose $46m in the second half of the year, and also warned that the coronavirus outbreak could lead to a rise in bad loans, but did not provide figures on the potential impact.



“Given the current macroeconomic backdrop and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, we are not surprised that Standard Chartered has become more cautious in its outlook,” said Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood.



Greenwood added that while StanChart faces “near-term challenges”, he thinks that “value will be realised in due course for patient investors”.



What StanChart said

“The outbreak of the novel coronavirus comes with unpredictable human and economic consequences,” said chief executive Bill Winters.



“We will continue to invest in areas of our competitive strength in 2020 and will not compromise on the quality of the income we generate,” he added.



“We have taken significant steps to reshape our business and we are prepared to take further action if the dampening external factors turn out to be more structural or long-lasting. But I believe the factors that are likely to create economic headwinds in 2020 will turn out to be transitory.”

