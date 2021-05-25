Amazon Prime has inked a deal to stream four productions filmed by the National Theatre this summer, including the original stage version of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag.

The tie-up will also include Frankenstein, directed by Danny Boyle and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and Hamlet, which also features the Sherlock star, filmed at the Barbican in 2015.

Amazon Prime subscribers will also be able to watch Ian McKellen On Stage, in which the veteran actor performs extracts from some of his most iconic shows as part of his 80th birthday celebration.

The performances will be available to stream from 11 June.

“The National Theatre has brought us some of the most memorable theatrical productions of the past decade, and we are delighted to give our customers across the UK and Ireland an opportunity to experience them,” comments Martin Backlund, UK head of content at Prime Video.

“The cream of UK acting talent so often started their career in theatre, and we want to shine a light on the incredible heritage we have here.”

The deal marks the latest collaboration between Amazon and Waller-Bridge. The tech giant co-produced Fleabag with the BBC and in 2019 the actor, writer and producer signed a contract to make TV shows worth a reported $20m (£16m) per year.

Amazon also donated £500,000 to an emergency Covid-19 theatre fund set up by Waller-Bridge alongside fellow Fleabag star Olivia Colman.

The ecommerce giant has previously offered access to theatre and live comedy on its platform as it looks to draw in more subscribers amid growing competition among streaming platforms.

In December it launched stand-up specials from more than 30 comedians, including Nish Kumar, as part of Soho Theatre Live.

It comes amid reports that Amazon is closing in on a deal to buy MGM, the iconic film studio behind the James Bond franchise, for up to $9bn.