Stability begins to return to Bitcoin and crypto markets

The crypto markets are mostly flat over the last 24 hours, with the Bitcoin price sitting steady at just above the $38k mark. The Ethereum price has also dropped less than one per cent in the last 24 hours, holding at around $2,500.

The stability stands in contrast to wider global financial markets, the tech-focused Nasdaq index down 20 per cent from its record high as Wall Street suffered its biggest losses in more than a year. Japan’s Nikkei share index has also closed at a 16-month low, while European markets have taken a similar hit.

The negative sentiment in the markets appears to be linked to talk of a potential ban on Russian oil imports, which has driven a surge in energy prices over the past few days. Higher prices at the pump could add to wider inflationary pressures, which may in turn lead to more pressure for central banks to raise interest rates – which has been a negative force on all financial markets lately.

The average price of gasoline rose to $4.009 per gallon on Sunday, according to the travel and other services organisation, American Automobile Association (AAA), within touching distance of its all-time high of $4.11 set in July 2008.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.718 trillion, up from $1.709 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 7 2022, at a price of $38,062.04, down from $38,419.98 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $39,430.23 and the daily low was $37,260.20.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $52,246.52. In 2020, it closed at $8,108.12.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $725.44 billion yesterday. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.806 trillion and Tesla is $831.54 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $29.094, up from $22.737 billion yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 61.56%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 21, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.43. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 46.19. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is showing the power of decentralised money.” Forbes

What they said yesterday

Perspective is important…

Clothes dryers use more energy than #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/a9uE2L6fD9 — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) March 7, 2022

Steve’s a fan…

And it’s growing…

There are now 40 million addresses hodling #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/844AmaMKiJ — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) March 7, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Meet the hackers helping people recover lost crypto assets

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Exclusive: Fireblocks valuation climbs to $8bn in $550m funding round

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Exclusive: FTSE plots development of digital asset index in crypto push

Crypto could give London a unique post-Brexit advantage, says Hammond

Diamond claws: Crypto trading hamster dies after standout investing career

