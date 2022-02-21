SS&C passes hurdles for Blue Prism takeover as London delisting approaches

UK deal making in the technology, digital, marketing and media sectors raised $2.2bn in 2021 according to Ciesco.

US fintech SS&C has passed all the regulatory hurdles in its £1.24bn takeover of British tech firm Blue Prism this morning

The next step is the court hearing on 14 March to ratify the scheme before the last day of trading on 15 March.

The shares are set to be delist from the London Stock Exchange on 16 March.

Blue Prism is a leading player in intelligent automation, and has over 2,000 clients across the world, including Fortune 500 firms.

At the time, Blue Prism chief Jason Kingdon said the combination with SS&C would offer access to “significant capital resources and investment in R&D alongside access to SS&C’s extensive 18,000 customers”.

Whilst it is a US company, SS&C has said it intends to maintain Blue Prism’s London HQ as a UK robotic process automation centre.

SS&C was in a billion-pound bidding war with Vista at the end of last year to scoop up Blue Prism, which drove up the company’s share price.

Shares were up nearly one per cent this morning to 1,272p.