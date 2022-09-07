Squire Patton Boggs bolsters London bankruptcy practice in preparation for worsening economic climate

US law firm Squire Patton Boggs has bolstered its London bankruptcy team in anticipation of worsening economic conditions.

The law firm said it had poached five restructuring and insolvency lawyers from rival Brown Rudnick, including Charlotte Møller, the head of the firm’s EU bankruptcy practice.

The hires come as Squire Patton Boggs said it anticipates an uptick in demand for restructuring services as the “current economic climate” causes “higher levels of distress across many industries”.

Møller will be joined at Squire Patton Boggs by Brown Rudnick partner Monika Lorenzo-Perez, and three other senior lawyers at the firm, including Helena Clarke, Rebecca Terrace, and Sabina Khan.

Stephen Lerner, the head of Squire Patton Boggs’ restructuring and insolvency practice, said the “hires represent a significant addition into our global team.”

European managing partner Jonathan Jones said: “Charlotte and Monika are highly regarded lawyers whose technical knowledge and experience complement that of our existing restructuring and insolvency practice.”

Formed through the merger of US firms Squire Sanders & Dempsey and Patton Boggs and Leeds headquartered firm Hammonds employs more than 1,500 lawyers across 40 international offices.

Partners at the US firm received average payouts of more than £1m, according to Squire Patton Boggs most recent figures.