Square Mile and Me: Natasha Frangos on becoming Haysmacintyre’s first female partner

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, Natasha Frangos, managing director at accountancy firm Haysmacintyre, tells us about her career

What was your first job?

My very first job was sorting receipts for my dad in his accountancy firm at the age of 10. My first paid job, however, was helping out at my uncle’s Greek bakery in Streatham.

What was your first role in the City?

My first role in the City was at Haysmacintyre, where I started as a graduate aged 21. Actually, when I joined back in September 2000, it was still McIntyre & Co, but four months later it had become Haysmacintyre. Back then there were only around 180 people in the company, but it’s been a huge success story and we’ve grown organically to over 550 people now.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the creative, media and technology sector?

In my early years of work, we didn’t have sector focus areas so I did a bit of everything. It was when I started working with clients in fashion, media and tech that I realised that I loved working with people in that space because they were so passionate about the businesses that they were building. So, when the firm did go down the sector route just as I made partner, I knew that was where I wanted to specialise.

What’s one thing you love about the City?

The energy of it without doubt. London is the best city in the world because you see people from all walks of life, all different cultures, coming together. At Haysmacintyre, we really celebrate that. Much of our recruitment drive is focused on encouraging diversity and inclusion. As a training firm, we’re really pleased that we’ve improved recruitment and are committed to continuing to enhance this.

And one thing you would change?

I’d like to see the City encourage more creativity. It’s often seen as a corporate place but there are so many benefits that come from making time to engage with the creative side of our brain. Doing so generates new ideas and prompts us to do things differently and the more we can encourage innovation, the more we can keep London at the forefront of change. London has great potential and, at present, I don’t think we are fulfilling it.

Has the City changed at all since you started out?

There’s definitely been an improvement over the last 25 years in terms of representation of women in the City. When I became partner at 30, we didn’t have maternity leave policies in the LLP agreement. Me and three other female partners were the first that it could be relevant for at partner level. I’m pleased to say that we changed that, and several other policies have evolved over time to better support our female team members and leaders – now nearly 40 per cent of our managers, directors and partners are female. Overall, the progress made is commendable but there is still so much more to be done.

What has been your most memorable lunch in the City?

We used to be part of an annual awards programme called Young Guns and there was a lunch that took place on Kensington Roof Gardens (now closed) which celebrated 30 new entrepreneurs selected as Young Guns each year. Many of the entrepreneurs who went through that programme created what are now household names (Crafters Companion, Olivia Burton, World First, Notonthehighstreet, Peanut App to name a few). I still work with several of the alumni today, and over the years have had the enjoyment of working with lots of the Young Guns during their growth and exit phases. I have very fond memories of those lunches.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Being elected as the first female managing partner at the firm. It’s a great privilege to be setting the direction of travel for the firm. It also meant a lot to my family. My dad is an accountant, and he has his own practice, so that felt very special. But for both of my parents who are immigrants in the UK, and didn’t go to university, to see that happen for me was a very proud moment for them.

And who do you look up to?

I get my inspiration from lots of different people, experiences and things. So many of my clients have been an inspiration in the way they have created and grown their businesses. I am also inspired by colleagues and of course my family. In terms of a specific person, Coco Chanel stands out. As a business leader, she is a hugely under-celebrated woman. She was well ahead of her time and overcame huge adversity as an orphan to create such an iconic brand and legacy.

Are you optimistic for the rest of 2024?

Yes, I am. Whilst there are still some challenges that we’re navigating and it feels like we’re living in times where things change very quickly, that also brings lots of opportunity.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Frantoio on the King’s Road. It’s an institution. It has great Italian food, and we like to go there as a family.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Vintry & Mercer rooftop – it has a beautiful view and is close by to our office.

Where’s home during the week?

I live in Fulham and have lived in the south-west London area for over 20 years. We started off in Chelsea and then moved to Fulham. I love it there because it’s really family-friendly and there are so many things on your doorstep. It’s also great for getting in and out of the city.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

What I love about London are the shows and museums, as well as going to the park with the kids. I really love the theatre so at the weekend that’s probably where you’ll find me. I just saw The Portrait of Dorian Grey with Sarah Snook, which was phenomenal and unlike any production I have seen. Not that long ago I also saw Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard, which again was absolutely amazing. The director Jamie Lloyd completely modernised and reimagined a classic musical. It was great to see both shows win awards at the recent Olivier Awards.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going?

I love City breaks, but I’d probably go home to Cyprus. We go there every summer, and my kids love it. It’s a real reset. My parents have an orchard there with lots of farm animals and fresh fruit for the picking. The kids sort of become local Cypriot children for the summer, shaking free of the fast-paced, rigidity of our London routines – it’s lovely and very nurturing.