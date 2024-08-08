Square Mile and Me: Hemlata Narasimhan on what makes the City tick

Each week we ask a Square Mile exec to take a trip down memory lane. Today, Hemlata Narasimhan, president of Elavon Europe, talks about cultural vibrancy and inspiring girls to dream big

What was your first job?

My very first job was a college job when I worked as a maths tutor to high school children in India.

What was your first role in the City?

My first city job was in Melbourne as a Management Consultant at Boston Consulting Group. This was such a great introduction to the world of work, as I was able to experience so many industries. Serendipity played a considerable role as some of my clients were in the financial services industry. This experience helped me land my first role in London, working with Co-brand card partners for American Express.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in payments?

When I witnessed first-hand how payment products and services, like contactless cards where you tap-and-go, resonated with consumers and businesses – including my then six-year-old. It was great to experience the products I had helped build and see how they got used by people almost every day in shops and online.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

London is one of the most culturally vibrant cities in the world and you are never at a loss for new and exciting things to experience. I love that you can walk down a street and hear at least four or five different accents and languages, and access at least a dozen cuisines within a mile.

And one thing you would change?

A few warmer days wouldn’t go amiss. London is at its best on a summer evening, when you can sip a glass of something chilled and watch the world go by.

And any business faux pas?

Wearing my ‘walk to work’ trainers to work and forgetting to pack my work shoes. I had an important meeting and a presentation to give. I had to buy a pair of sandals enroute to the meeting, and suffice to say, they weren’t exactly the look I was going for on that day!

What’s been your proudest moment?

Receiving a nomination as a Leading Asian woman in business and being involved in various networks as a mentor. Creating pathways for others to follow is extremely important to me and I want to motivate young girls like my 12-year-old daughter to dream big and aim high.

And who do you look up to?

I have had the privilege of working for a few fantastic leaders throughout my career that I have looked up to. While not naming names, the two standouts are the ones that showed me how to create effective teams and engender lasting connections. Spending time to really understand motivations, challenges and the interests of those that work for you and with you is the key to being an authentic leader

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Absolutely. While there continue to be political and economic pressures around us, there is also undisputedly real growth momentum in critical areas like digital inclusion and transformation. I am especially proud to see the role that London plays at the forefront of much of this innovation, as both a leading financial hub and adopter of AI and digital technology in sectors like hospitality, transit and mobility.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

We’re going to a favourite of mine for some delicious Gallic fayre, La Poule au Pot. It’s right in the middle of Belgravia, but for an hour or two you will feel like you have arrived in a small but lively corner of provincial France. I would be recommending the Tarte Tatin!

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Mr Fogg’s Residence in Mayfair.

Where’s home during the week?

Kensington.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Soaking in some eclectic pieces at the Design Museum, followed by a visit to the Kyoto Garden in Holland Park. Feeds the mind and the soul.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Always Italy. Lake Como if it’s in the summer/early autumn and I’d go with my family.

Quickfire:

Favourite book? The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Favourite film? La Chimera

Favourite artist/musician? The Eagles

Favourite place in London? Kensington Gardens

Cocktail order? Old fashioned

Coffee order? Oat latte