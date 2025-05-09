What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Spurred by hate, doomed by love – Sean Holmes’ impressive new take on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet

Lola Shalam as Juliet and Rawaed Asde as Romeo in Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare’s Globe (photo credit – Tristram Kenton)

Article written by guest writer, Emily Doherty

“For never was a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo”. The final line to one of the most famous love stories ever written of course, but certainly not the case for Shakespeare’s Globe’s new production of Romeo and Juliet. A mix of joyous and tense moments, this production breathes fresh air into a well-worn tragedy, replacing courtly slippers with cowboy boots. While navigating its way through the timeless tragedy that we have come to expect from Romeo and Juliet, this new production approaches the story in an appropriately humorous way, allowing Romeo and Juliet to transcend time, proving that star-crossed love still knows no bounds.

Lola Shalam as Juliet in Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare’s Globe (Photo credit – Tristram Kenton)

Throughout the production, the cast delivered a vibrant and emotionally charged interpretation of Shakespeare’s timeless classic. A huge highlight is Lola Shalam’s performance as Juliet, who stunningly captures the essence of a 13-year-old girl. Experiencing the all-consuming emotions of young love, Shalam plays Juliet with refreshing tenacity. Despite being bound by the patriarchal expectations of her time, she is both relatable and powerful. Paired with the appropriately impulsive and suitably pathetic depiction of Romeo by Rawaed Asde, both give tremendous performances of the two young lovers exploring the intense emotions of young, passionate love.

Michael Elcock as Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare’s Globe (Photo credit – Tristram Kenton)

The rest of the rich and diverse cast help create an inclusive and emotionally authentic canvas in which to explore a number of interesting qualities: from care, empathy and courage to vengeance, excessive pride and obsession. Michael Elcock’s incredible portrayal of the bawdy, antagonistic Mercutio make for some truly laugh out loud moments, while the contrasting Tybalt played by Calum Callaghan with his short fuse and quick trigger fantastically showcases the embodiment of unchecked rage and toxic loyalty. A notable mention must also go to Jamie-Rose Monk’s interpretation of the Nurse, whose boisterous energy provides endless comic relief and wit while being Juliet’s closest confidante.

The company in Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare’s Globe (Photo credit – Tristram Kenton)

These colourful characters unite against the backdrop of the Wild West, a welcome change from the traditional versions of Romeo and Juliet we are so used to seeing. With its amusing ditties and Stetson hats a plenty, the theme of doomed love is approached perfectly. The Western genre feels like it is flooding our screens at the moment; with the rise in popularity of programmes such as ‘Yellowstone’ and all its spin-offs, so this production feels very modern despite its swashbuckling overtones.

At the end of the performance, there was a much-deserved standing ovation for the epic 3 hours traffic of the stage. If you are looking for Shakespeare with the same star-crossed spirit, but with spurs in abundance, saddle up for this tragedy that in 2025 still very much delivers.



