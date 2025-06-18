Spreadex Royal Ascot Offer 2025 – Spreadex Free Bets for the Royal Ascot

Spreadex Royal Ascot Offer 2025

The iconic Royal Ascot 2025 is just around the corner as horse racing fans and punters gather for five days of exciting racing action. Ahead of the start of the event, popular sports bookmaker Spreadex has an offer that is just as exciting available for new customers who register in advance of the first day.

Register with Spreadex for the chance to claim up to £60 in free bets when betting just £10 on any fixed odds or each-way bet! For more information about the Spreadex offer, how to claim it, and everything you need to know about Royal Ascot, keep reading below!

T&Cs: Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. 18+ www.gambleaware.org. Place a £10 fixed odds single or each-way bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 3 x £10 free fixed odds bets, 3 x £5 Total Goals football spread bets and 3 x £5 Winning Favourites spread bets and a £1 racing Race Index spread bet.

Spreadex’s offer ahead of Royal Ascot is an exciting opportunity for new customers to experience everything the bookmaker has to offer!

All you need to do is create an account with the platform for the first time and place a qualifying bet of £10 on odds of at least 1/2! Once you have placed your bet, simply wait for it to settle to receive your rewards!

Bettors are in with the chance to receive up to £60 in free bets, which will be issued as follows:

3 x £10 free fixed odds bets

3 x £5 Total Goals football spread bets

3 x £5 Winning Favourites spread bets on consecutive days

£1 racing Race Index spread bet

Minimum Bet 💰

£10 Minimum Odds 📈

1/2 Claim By ⏳

28 Days

Claiming Spreadex Royal Ascot Free Bets Guide

It is really easy to claim this exciting offer from Spreadex ahead of Royal Ascot. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Click the Spreadex offer link to be taken to the site. Click ‘Join Here’ and complete the registration process by entering your details, including your full name, date of birth, email address, and phone number. Create a unique username and password combination for your Spreadex login. Complete the account verification processes that are in place. Sign in to your account and place a £10 fixed odds or each-way bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your rewards!

Spreadex Royal Ascot Offer T&Cs

Before claiming the exclusive Royal Ascot betting offer from Spreadex, you should be aware of some key terms and conditions. We have included some key information below.

New Customers Only.

Minimum £10 fixed odds or each-way bet.

Odds of 1/2 or greater.

Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet, a £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, a £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet, and a £1 racing Race Index spread bet.

The second £10 free fixed odds bet, £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, and £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet will be credited 24 hours later.

The third £10 free fixed odds bet, £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, and £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet will be credited another 24 hours later.

Free bet stakes are not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets.

Free bets expire in 28 days if unused.

What is Royal Ascot?

The Royal Ascot, Britain’s most popular race meeting week on the calendar, takes place annually in June and runs for five days at one of the country’s most well-known racecourses.

It is attended by the King and Queen. Queen Anne founded it in 1711 and has made it an official Royal week since 1911. The King and Queen own and breed many of the thoroughbred horses that run in the event.

It has become the longest-running event of its kind, where top horses, jockeys, and trainers bring their best. It is known for its explosive racing and long-standing traditions, such as the Royal Procession at the start of each weekday.

Timetable for Royal Ascot 2025

Seven races take place each day, up from the traditional six after the Royal Ascot was expanded to include 36 races. To make sure you do not miss a thing throughout this year’s event, we have included the full schedule for each race across each of the five days below:

Day One: Tuesday 17th June Race Time Race Race Type 14:30 The Queen Anne Stakes G1 15:05 The Coventry Stakes G2 15:40 The King’s Stand Stakes G1 16:20 The St James’s Palace Stakes G1 17:00 The Ascot Stakes Handicap 17:35 The Wolferton Stakes Listed 18:10 The Copper Horse Stakes Handicap

Day Two: Wednesday 18th June Race Time Race Race Type 14:30 The Queen Mary Stakes G2 15:05 The Queen’s Vase G2 15:40 The Duke of Cambridge Stakes G2 16:20 The Prince of Wales’s Stakes G1 17:00 The Royal Hunt Cup Handicap 17:35 The Windsor Castle Stakes Listed 18:10 The Kensington Palace Stakes Handicap

Day Three: Thursday 19th June Race Time Race Race Type 14:00 The Norfolk Stakes G2 15:05 The King George V Stakes Handicap 15:40 The Ribblesdale Stakes G2 16:15 The Gold Cup G1 17:00 The Britannia Stakes Handicap 17:35 The Hampton Court Stakes G3 18:10 The Buckingham Palace Stakes Handicap

Day Four: Friday 20th June Race Time Race Race Type 14:30 The Albany Stakes G3 15:05 The Commonwealth Cup G1 15:40 The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes Handicap 16:20 The Coronation Stakes G1 17:00 The Sandringham Stakes Handicap 17:35 The Kind Edward VII Stakes G2 18:10 The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes Handicap

Day Five: Saturday 21st June Race Time Race Race Type 14:30 The Chesham Stakes Listed 15:06 The Jersey Stakes G3 15:41 The Hardwicke Stakes G2 16:20 The Platinum Jubilee Stakes G1 17:00 The Wokingham Stakes Handicap 17:35 The Golden Gates Stakes Handicap 18:10 The Queen Alexandra Stakes Conditions

Responsible Gambling

It is important to always gamble responsibly and practice responsible gambling habits wherever possible when using online betting sites. This can be done by setting an affordable budget that you can stick to and keeping track of your expenditures. Various responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, reminders, and self-exclusion tools, are also available to bettors at betting sites. For more information and support regarding responsible gambling, there are various resources available to help. We have included some of the contact details below to reach out to.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I have to be a new customer to claim the Spreadex Royal Ascot offer?

To claim the Spreadex Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets offer for the Royal Ascot, you must be a new customer registering with the platform for the very first time.

When does the Royal Ascot start?

The Royal Ascot 2025 gets underway on Tuesday, 17th June, with the first race scheduled for 14:30.

Can I claim Royal Ascot free bets at Spreadex?

Yes! Bettors at Spreadex can claim free bets to use throughout the Royal Ascot.

Is there a promo code for the Spreadex Royal Ascot bonus?

There is no promo code required to claim the Spreadex Royal Ascot bonus.

