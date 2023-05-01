SPOTLIGHT on Rationarium – the world’s first full stack ERP for Web3 and blockchain

London-based CFO and entrepreneur Amaan Jalwa has launched Rationarium – the world’s first full-stack cloud-based enterprise solution for Web3 and blockchain.

The launch of Rationarium comes in the aftermath of the collapse of Terra, Celsius and FTX, highlighting the need for improved controls, timely and accurate financial reporting and self-custody within the industry. “Despite the potential of tokenisation and blockchain, the lack of these controls has led to setbacks in the industry in recent years,” he explains.

Amaan brings over two decades of compliance, risk and financial reporting to the industry, including Big 4 experience and holds an Executive MBA from the London Business School.

His tenure spans working in large, listed corporations as a Finance Director carrying out SOX and systems implementations. Over the last five years, he has worked as a CFO in the digital asset industry, which includes roles at Outlier Ventures, Enigma Securities (backed by Alan Howard), Global Block (a TSX listed digital asset brokerage business), and Flare Networks.

Amaan Jalwa

Coming from a heavily regulated background, Amaan saw a pressing need for a full-stack solution for Web3 businesses. He found a lack of comprehensive and timely financial reporting, uncertainty about the specifics of digital asset holdings, including custody, acquisition cost and the profits or losses associated with their sale. These issues were consistent across the industry and highlighted a risk that led to the subsequent fall of FTX.

In a recent Request Finance survey, the top 250 leaders in Web3 were interviewed and over 85% of CFO’s stated that there was insufficient FINOP’s tooling compared to Web2.

Rationarium helps the industry by consolidating off-chain and on-chain transactions into a single unified ledger. As standard, the platform’s accounting and tax modules are crypto-native that is centred around the user and customisable modules are added to the platform based on the business.

An enhanced treasury module that consolidates fiat and digital assets positions, has been developed in collaboration with industry leaders in staking, Figment & Northstake. It offers businesses an easy-to-use platform for deploying their assets to be staked in the best possible way, whilst also showing all assets deployed with staking returns.

“We at Rationarium believe that the Web3 industry is very externally focused and that businesses need to be cognizant of industry trends, regulatory changes, Layer 1 protocols, DeFi, and much more,” adds Amaan.

“Web3 is a new beast on market. Every business, foundation or protocol must exercise due diligence in monitoring liquidity, Bitcoin and Ether prices, staking, node indexing, market making, airdrops, tokenomics etc.”

Historically, SaaS platforms are very fragmented into functions such as accounting, Payroll, HR, Data Analytics, Brokerage, Off-Ramping, and Exchanges, making them very internally focused. This is leading to businesses becoming increasingly reliant on multiple screens/platforms and subscriptions to carry out their operations effectively.

In addition, Rationarium has partnered with Flare Networks to develop a state-of-the-art grants and venture capital deal screening and investment monitoring module. This module is designed to communicate with portfolio companies and can be utilised by any blockchain protocol and Web3 VC.

Using API Dial, the platform offers businesses the ability to consolidate their fiat positions, analyse risk and market to market valuations with realized and unrealized gains, all in the highly volatile market of Web3, whilst running their banking operations seamlessly. A Web3 native expenses and invoicing module has also been developed, allowing employees to process their expenses and get paid in fiat or crypto and business to receive or pay in fiat or crypto.

One of the biggest challenges facing current platforms is financial reporting and the consolidation of subsidiaries and regions in Web3 businesses. With one-click, Rationarium consolidates companies into one group that is regionally focused and caters to businesses in the US, UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Rationarium has infrastructure embedded within it’s core with intuitive, user-friendly dashboards that analyze and report on the Web3 industry and token KPI’s; a combination of Dune Analytics and Messari that collects node information and smart contracts being executed on blockchain.

The platform has been designed to accommodate the needs of blockchain protocols, brokerages, custodians, hedge funds, exchanges, Defi, and Web3 VC’s.

The platform aims to offer a complete solution, designed to address the unique challenges facing businesses and leaders in blockchain, Web3 and the crypto industry. Rationarium simplifies and automates crypto and fiat invoicing, expenses, grants, payroll into a modular and seamless platform that is integrated into over 30 of the top exchanges and top 20 protocols.

With additional partnerships that include giants such as Hex Trust Ltd., Flare Networks, Outlier Ventures and Qredo, along with building new integrations to offer the best possible service to their clients, Rationarium is set to revolutionize the way Web3 businesses operate. With Amaan Jalwa at the helm, the platform is poised to make a significant impact and drive growth in the Web3 ecosystem.

To learn more, visit Rationarium.