Spotify’s integration into ChatGPT may not be a bad thing

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Spotify’s new partnership with OpenAI brings its music and podcast recommendations inside its LLM bot, ChatGPT, helping its users to discover and queue new music through conversations, rather than search.

Listeners will be able to link their Spotify to ChatGPT, asking it to find anything from a specific playlist to a podcast topic.

Across 145 countries and for its entire consumer base, the bot will surface various results directly in the chat before opening them within the Spotify app.

Crucially, the music streaming giant says no audio or visual content will be shared with OpenAI for model training. Connecting to the service is optional and works on an opt-in basis, reflecting a cautious approach to AI, even as the platform continued to experiment with generation.

The move marks a subtle yet important step for Spotify, as it aims to make discovery more dynamic on its platform.

For two decades, the company has relied on a passive algorithm model like its ‘radio’ and ‘discover weekly’ functions to surface music recommendations.

Now, it’s making that process conversation – a dialogue between listener and machine.

Personalisation becomes a dialogue

This integration pushes the music platform further into algorithmic taste making, allowing ChatGPT to act as a front-end for its recommendation system.

Spotify claims it will make discovery feel more natural, especially for younger users already accustomed to using generative tools to search, plan, or choose.

For Spotify, a listener who discovers new artists through ChatGPT stays inside Spotify’s ecosystem for longer; the benefit is clear.

Meanwhile, for the tech behemoth, it’s another step towards its goal of turning its chatbot into a practical generative assistant that interacts within real apps.

A cautious expansion into AI

The rollout during a hard time for the streaming titan’s relationship with AI.

Earlier this summer, Spotify publicly confirmed it had removed over 75 million spam or AI-generated files from its app, a scale almost equivalent to its entire ‘real’ music catalogue.

Some were even falsely uploaded to the profile pages of late musicians like Guy Clark or Blaze Foley.

But despite this, Spotify insists engagement with AI-generated content remains negligible, but the controversy has made the platform more vocal about protecting artists’ rights and reinforcing authenticity.

By limiting the new OpenAI feature to discovery, not creation, Spotify draws a clear line between using AI to assist listeners and using it to imitate musicians.

Spotify has been steadily layering AI into its platform for quite sometime, from audiobook narration and smart playlists to new moderation tools for detecting fraud.

The OpenAI partnership builds on that foundation, positioning the company as an early example of how conversational interfaces might reshape consumer technology.

For listeners, it removes friction from the act of discovery, whilst, for artists, it could open another route to being found.



