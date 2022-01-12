Spider-Man: No Way Home banned from BAFTA nomination after Sony refuses judge access

Blockbuster hit Spider-Man: No Way Home has been blocked from the BAFTA awards, after producers refused to allow the film to be placed on a streaming site used by judges.

Sony, the distributor of the Marvel movie, reportedly denied access to the film on the BAFTA’s platform due to piracy concerns.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts said in a statement: “Spider-Man: No Way Home did not meet the eligibility criteria for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 and therefore did not qualify for entry.”

“As outlined in our rulebook, all films must be made available to voting members on BAFTA View prior to Round One voting closing to ensure fairness and parity for all titles and the film was not made available by the distributor.”

Despite ongoing pandemic concerns, Tom Holland’s portrayal of Spider-Man has made it to the top 10 highest grossing films of all time, and had the third-biggest opening weekend of any film ever when it opened in December.

The British award usually give a good idea of which films are going to win big at the Oscars, which is set to go ahead on March 27.

BBC One will broadcast the BAFTAs on March 13, and it will be hosted in.