Speedy Fortune coming Eustace’s way at city Circuit

David Eustace saddled his first Hong Kong double at Happy Valley last weekend.

RACEGOERS can look forward to another exciting and all-action programme in Hong Kong today, when Happy Valley hosts an eight-race card starting at 11.10am.

Regular Happy Valley fans will have mixed feelings when they arrive though, as racing takes place on the dreaded C+3 track.

The width of the track is only around the length of a cricket pitch so it’s obvious that with a dozen horses thundering around the course, jockeys need to be positioned in the right place from the off, or else hopes will go up in smoke.

Historically, a quick exit from the gates and being up with the pace from the start has been the recipe for success, and horses drawn with double-figure numbers are at a big disadvantage.

David Eustace made a big splash with the local media at the Valley last Sunday, when landing his first double in his short Hong Kong training career.

The son of Newmarket trainer James Eustace had already proved his prowess with a hugely successful partnership with trainer Ciaron Maher in Australia, and with a yard full of well-rated and potentially exciting newcomers, his stable looks well worth following in the coming months.

The 32-year-old sends a small but select trio of raiders to the city track and is capable of hitting the jackpot again when he saddles SPEEDY FORTUNE in the Cheung Shun Handicap (12.40pm) over five furlongs.

This former winner for the John Size stable had a series of near misses last season, but served notice he was ready to strike for his new trainer when caught close home by rival Double Show over the course and distance three weeks ago.

With a five-pound weight advantage now over that rival and coming from a favourable draw in stall one his chance looks obvious, and he should take some catching down the short home straight.

Trainer Frankie Lor made himself popular with the hierarchy of the HKJC when saddling newcomer Horsepower to victory for the Chairman of the Club last Sunday.

Lor, whose stable is in good form at present, saddles another exciting debutant in CIRCUIT DUFFY who lines-up in the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce Cup (12.10pm), a handicap over six furlongs.

This son of El Roca, a sire who had success with former Group-winning sprinter Lucky Patch in the territory a few years back, has looked the real deal in his trials, including over the course and distance earlier this month.

Judged on his trial form there is no doubting he is a fast starter and with champion jockey Zac Purton doing the steering he should be in the right place from the off.

His opposition appears average, with the likes of well-rated California Deeply, Exuberant and Team Happy looking the principle threats.

Provided Purton finds a good spot behind the leaders in the early stages, Circuit Duffy will take some stopping when his jockey presses the button in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Circuit Duffy 12.10pm Happy Valley

Speedy Fortune 12.40pm Happy Valley