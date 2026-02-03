Southern Research, Pathogenus Create Global Partnership

Southern Research and London-based Pathogenus Consulting have signed a three-year partnership that will allow both organizations to capitalize on growing research opportunities around the world.

“We’ve seen clear momentum in our work with partners outside the United States, especially with Japan and European pharmaceutical companies, and the opportunity to broaden that footprint is both exciting and timely,” said Fusataka Koide, senior director of global client engagement for Southern Research. “As global investment in research accelerates, this collaboration ensures we remain at the forefront of innovation that can improve health worldwide in the fight against emerging and re-emerging diseases.”

Pathogenus maintains a strong scientific network in the U.K. and Ireland and also operates in Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Its network will benefit from Southern Research’s expertise and scientific infrastructure, including its Biosafety Level 2 and 3 labs at its headquarters in Birmingham, Ala.

“Pathogenus Consulting Limited is delighted to have this opportunity to work with an established and well-respected provider of preclinical models and assays,” said Adrian Wildfire, CEO of Pathogenus. “Southern Research has invested to excel in early-phase safety and efficacy testing with capabilities and capacity to match. Pathogenus offers expert business development skills and marketing know-how to help Southern Research bring its models directly to clients and to grow its market-share. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration for both parties.”

Much of the emphasis of the collaboration will focus on respiratory viruses including influenza, RSV, and COVID-19, as well as viral diseases such as Dengue fever. The partnership will assist international biotech companies that are developing treatments for emerging and re-emerging diseases as well as those involved in other areas of research, including cancer, a longstanding focus for Southern Research.

The partnership kicked off this year in January. While the initial agreement between Southern Research and Pathogenus extends for three years, the partnership may be renewed for a longer period of time.

About Southern Research: Founded in Birmingham in 1941, Southern Research is a nonprofit scientific research organization that employs 200 scientists and professional staff. In its more than 80-year legacy of moving science, Southern Research has been on the forefront of transformative research on cancer, infectious diseases and other illnesses. Visit southernresearch.org for more information.

About Pathogenus: Pathogenus is a consultancy formed by a like-minded group of experts drawn from the pharmaceutical industry and contract research organizations. The Pathogenus team provides solutions for all phases of drug and vaccine development including market penetration and sales. Pathogenus has grown from former iterations born over a decade ago to become a leading provider of clinical asset insights and resources. www.Pathogenus.com

