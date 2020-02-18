South Western Railway (SWR) has announced it will compensate passengers affected by December’s RMT union strikes for the cost of five days’ travel.

The embattled rail franchise said that although it had carried roughly 80 per cent of its normal passenger burden for that time of the year, it had decided to offer additional compensation “over and above normal delay repay arrangements”.

Read more: ‘Enough is enough’: Two thirds of South Western Railway passengers fed up with fares

The compensation scheme will apply to season ticket holders and daily commuters who travelled frequently during the strike.

SWR said that season ticket holders would be contacted directly to arrange compensation, but that those for whom the franchise does not hold details such as weekly season ticket holders will need to apply.

The franchise was unable to provide an estimate of the potential cost of reimbursing its passengers, which manages around 600,000 journeys a day.

The firm’s managing director Mark Hopwood said: “Since I arrived at SWR I have listened carefully to customer feedback and I believe it is right that we offer additional compensation over and above our delay repay scheme for the disruption caused by December’s strikes.

Read more: South Western Railway guards vote for more strike action

“Whilst SWR worked very hard to keep people moving during the strikes, I know that our passengers often still had to cope with delays, cancellations and packed trains and the compensation reflects that”.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps welcomed the move, saying that passengers had “had their December ruined by reckless and unnecessary strike action”.

“They have understandably had enough, so we support SWR taking action to ensure people are compensated for the disruption caused to their lives.”

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

Last month Shapps said that SWR was financially “not sustainable” after the company swung to a £137m loss in its latest financial year.

A decision as to whether to renationalise the franchise, as has just been announced with Northern Rail, is expected imminently.

RMT, the group behind December’s strikes, have a mandate for further action but have not yet set a date. General secretary Mick Cash hit out at today’s announcement:

“SWR have already been heavily compensated by the Government during the RMT action over rail safety‎ so this is just the company recycling a bit of public money back to the taxpayers.

“Instead of indulging in this financial chicanery the company should be back round the table with the union negotiating a settlement to the guards’ safety dispute”.

Commuter groups were divided on the compensation scheme. The Association for British Commuters hit out at the measure on Twitter:

“Five day’s compensation is completely insufficient for the people who’ve been hit hardest by this government’s proxy dispute. When will Grant Shapps tell us how much taxpayers’ money has been paid to First Group in strike compensation?”

Five day's compensation is completely insufficient for the people who've been hit hardest by this government's proxy dispute. When will @grantshapps tell us how much taxpayers' money has been paid to @FirstGroupplc in strike compensation? #SWRstrike https://t.co/QDmnTm59xY — Association of British Commuters (@ABCommuters) February 18, 2020

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, backed today’s scheme:

Read more: Struggling Northern Rail franchise nationalised and renamed Northern Trains

“Transport Focus has long called for South Western Railway to do the right thing and compensate passengers who have faced unprecedented disruption during the strike.

“Passengers will welcome this extra compensation as the first step to help rebuild trust in their service.

“It’s now important that South Western Railway actively encourages passengers to claim compensation and makes it quick and easy to do so.”