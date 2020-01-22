Transport secretary Grant Shapps has taken the first step to potentially nationalising South Western Railway, after a string of disappointing financial statements from the operator.

In a statement, he said: “South Western Railway’s (SWR) recent financial statements have indicated that the franchise is not sustainable in the long term.

Read More: South Western Railway’s future at risk as losses hit £137m

“Poor operational performance, combined with slower revenue growth, has led to the financial performance of SWR to be significantly below expectation since the franchise commenced in August 2017.”

The South Western Railway franchise is owned by First Group and MTR.

He said that South Western had “not yet failed to meet their financial commitments”.

“However, as a precautionary measure, my department must prepare suitable contingency measures,” he added.

Therefore, the Department for Transport has outlined two options for the franchise owners.

One of these is bringing the franchise back into the hands of the government, via the Operator of Last Resort (OLR).

The OLR is an arms-length body that takes over rail networks when their commercial operator has failed.

Read More: South Western rail strike set to run to end of December as peace process stalls

The other is a new short-term contract with South Western Railway, with “tightly defined performance requirements”.

“This will not impact on the railway’s day-to-day operations. The business will continue to operate as usual with no material impact on SWR services or staff,” he said.

More to follow.