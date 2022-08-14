Sotheby’s launches bumper auction of Bond memorabilia as Dr. No turns sixty

An original Dr. No film poster will go under the hammer at Sotheby’s

AUCTION house Sotheby’s is set to mark sixty years of James Bond on screen with a collection of over 100 pieces of sought-after memorabilia.

The ‘Bond on Bond Street’ collection includes a replica of Scaramanga’s pistol from The Man with the Golden Gun as well as a series of so-called transparencies, high-resolution movie images used at the time by colour newspapers when black and white images wouldn’t do.

As well as a host of movie items, the collection will also see a series of first editions of Ian Fleming’s Bond novels going under the hammer, with an estimated price of as much as £15,000 placed on a copy of Thunderball – once presented by the author of the spy series to the then-editor of the Sunday Times.

Whilst the auction collection focuses on classic Bond era items, the film franchise remains a valuable enterprise in the modern day.

The late 2021 release of No Time To Die, which grossed £96.5m in just the final quarter in the UK, is credited with giving cinema chains a much-needed revenue boost after the pandemic-induced balance sheet battering many took in 2020 and 2021.

The items in the Sotheby’s collection, James Bond on Bond Street, will be exhibited in a highlights gallery at the auction house’s New Bond Street premises from September 1-6.