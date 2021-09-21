Football NFT platform Sorare raises $680m in Series B funding

Sorare, an NFT-based fantasy football game, has raised $680m (£497m) in Europe’s biggest ever Series B funding round.

On the Sorare platform users buy, sell and exchange digital football cards, representing players, to build a fantasy team. Each card is an NFT meaning that it is unique and ownership is verifiable on a blockchain.

“Sorare’s game is born from our love for football and our expertise in tech. We saw the immense potential that blockchain and NFTs brought to unlock a new way for football clubs, footballers, and their fans to experience a deeper connection with each other,” said Nicolas Julia, CEO and co founder of Sorare.

The platform has a new valuation of $4.3bn following the funding round which was led by SoftBank with participation from Atomico, Bessemer Ventures, D1 Capital and Liontree.

Football players Gerard Piqué, Antoine Griezmann, Rio Ferdinand and César Azpilicueta also participated in the round. Marcelo Claure, CEO of SoftBank Group International and COO of SoftBank Group will join Sorare’s Board of Directors.

“Sorare sits at the intersection of two really exciting industries in digital collectibles and fantasy sports,” said Marcelo Claure, CEO of SoftBank Group International and COO of SoftBank Group. “It’s evident from Sorare’s amazing growth this year alone that football fans around the world have been eagerly waiting for the “game within the game” that Sorare provides.”

The news comes after the NFT market experienced rapid growth in the first half of 2021, with an estimated $2.5bn spent this year.

Sorare has benefitted from the digital artwork hype, having seen card sales volume of over $150m since January 2021 across 170 countries.

The platform has over 600,000 registered users and has licensed players from over 180 football organizations, including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, the French and German Football Federation.

The company has ambitions to onboard the top 20 football leagues globally and the top 50 football associations, for men’s and women’s football.

