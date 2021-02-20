Some 17 million people receive first Covid jab as deaths hit 120,000

A total 17,247,442 people in the UK have received a first coronavirus vaccine, as the number of Covid-19 deaths hit a grim 120,000.

A further 445 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, according to the latest government figures, taking the total number of people to 120,365.

Another 10,406 people were confirmed to have coronavirus in the last 24 hours, down from 12,027 yesterday and 13,308 last Saturday.

More than 600,000 people have had a second coronavirus vaccine, giving them additional defence against the virus.

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: “Our aim is to protect all the over 50s and ultimately the whole adult population and help the rest of the world.”