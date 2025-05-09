Soho House: New venue reveals opening date after long delays

Soho House in Manchester is expected to open in October this year.

A new opening date has been revealed for the UK’s latest Soho House location which has been beset by long delays.

The private members’ club, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is now targeting October as the launch month for its new venue in Manchester.

The new location will be based at the top of the old Granada Television building in Quay Street in the city centre.

The lower floors have been earmarked for a Mollie’s hotel and diner, a brand which is linked to Nick Jones – the founder of Soho House.

The Manchester brand of Soho House was originally slated to open in 2022 but that target was missed because of what the group described at the time as “unforeseen construction delays”.

When it finally opens, the new venue will feature a gym, rooftop pool, live music space as well as a members’ restaurant.

There will also be 23 bedrooms on top of a two-bedroom private apartment and an events space.

Read more Soho House accuses Next of copyright in new lawsuit over furniture

Membership for access to Soho House in Manchester costs £1,925 a year.

People have been paying for their membership to the new location since June 2023 and have been accruing the money paid as ‘credits’ which can be used when it finally opens.

Soho House revenue on the rise

The update comes after City AM reported last month that the private members’ club had accused FTSE 100 retail giant Next of copyright and design right infringements over selling furniture that “closely resembled” that of Soho Home.

At the end of March, Soho House revealed its revenue increased by seven per cent in 2024 to $1.2bn.

Membership revenue jumped by 17.2 per cent to $418m while in-house sales were flat year-on-year at $481.6m.

Soho House chief executive Andrew Carnie said: “The strong results we delivered in 2024 demonstrate our unrelenting focus on delivering the best member experience and operational excellence across 45 Houses around the world.”