Soho home to new three-story sports bar in boost for London

Box has opened in Soho in a boost to London's sport offering

Soho this week welcomed a new three-story sports bar in a boost to central London’s offering as Box opened its doors to punters.

The 33-screen Shaftesbury Avenue opened this week and is expected to form a key pillar of Soho’s sporting nightlife.

Split over three floors, Box Piccadilly has 33 screens, karaoke booths, shuffleboard and plenty of space to multi-screen a number of sports offerings.

And Soho is hardly known for its sports offering, though spots can be found with a little bit of local knowledge.

Recent statistics show that nearly 1,000 London pubs have closed in the last two decades, a sign of an increasingly difficult economy and changing habits.

The opening of Box, then, is a welcome sight to the streets of the capital and the frontage of Shaftesbury Avenue.

Soho gets new sports bar

Co-founder and chief executive at Box, Martin Wolstencroft, said: “Box has always been about big energy, big screens and big nights, and London deserves nothing less. Opening in Piccadilly is a landmark moment for us, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally bring Box to the capital.

“With more screens than any other bar in the West End (33), we’re setting a new standard for watching live sport (and partying!), making you feel like you’re right there in the stadium, taking centre-stage.”

On opening night Box offered a party vibe, though this is likely to be toned down for the casual Super Sunday fan. It made use of its ground floor stage and vast open space. Bar service was slow but teething problems are almost guaranteed when a venue of this size opens to the masses.

It’s always a welcome sight when organisations choose to open more venues in central London and the addition of Box to Soho is brilliant – it bucks a trend of closing bars and pubs across the capital.

Added Wolstencroft: “We’ve had incredible success across the North and Midlands, but bringing BOX to the heart of London marks the start of a new chapter for the brand.

“As part of a £4m investment in expanding the Box offering, Box Piccadilly will be our biggest venue yet and really sets out our ambition to redefine how people experience sport, music and socialising under one roof.

“This isn’t just another sports bar opening – it’s a statement that Box has arrived in the capital, ready to raise the bar for live sport and late-night entertainment.”