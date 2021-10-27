Softline to launch $1.5bn London IPO amid cybersecurity frenzy

Cybersecurity firm Softline has launched a lofty $1.5bn initial public offering (IPO) in London today, as technology and security creep higher on the business agenda post-pandemic.

The London headquartered firm will sell shares at a final offer price of $7.50 per share.

“Today is an extremely proud day for the whole company,” founder and chairman Igor Borovikov said.

“We understand that becoming a publicly listed company brings along a great deal of responsibility. We are all fully committed to maximising value for the benefit of all of our stakeholders in the years to come.”

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, alongside Citigroup, Alfa Capital Markets, Gazprombank and Sber CIB which were also joint bookrunners.

The cybersecurity boss added that with the IPO lined up, the company is “remarkably well equipped” to bolster its market position as it pursues growth.

The listing lands on the London market, following a string of fellow high earning tech floats, and when cybersecurity has been catapulted to the forefront of business priorities amid the pandemic.

When businesses went virtual amid a raft of Covid-19 restrictions worldwide, many realised their cybersecurity was not where it needed to be to handle the transition – which has pushed many to upgrade their digital defences.