Softcat to offer new machine learning services with AI specialist Sysgroup

Softcat has partnered with Manchester-based Sysgroup. Photo: Getty

Softcat has partnered with artificial intelligence specialist Sysgroup, in a move bosses hope will expand its machine learning customer-base.

The companies have entered a strategic partnership which will see Sysgroup provide machine learning services for Softcat clients, as the firm looks to tap the ever-growing demand for AI tools.

Machine learning is technology that allows computers to mimic the way humans learn

Sysgroup, which is headquartered in Manchester following a move from Liverpool in February, was valued at £2.2bn in its last funding round, and reported revenue of £22.7m for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Softcat’s chief technologist Andrew Hermsen said: “We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with SysGroup, which represents a significant step forward in addressing the evolving needs of our customers in the dynamic and rapidly growing machine learning market.

“This collaboration leverages the unique strengths of both companies, combining SysGroup’s innovative AI and ML solutions with Softcat’s deep expertise in the IT market.

“Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value, helping our clients harness the transformative potential of machine learning to drive business growth and innovation.

“As the opportunities in this space continue to expand, we are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers to stay ahead of the curve.”

Sysgroup’s executive chairman Heejae Chae added: “We are thrilled to have achieved ‘Preferred Partner’ status with Softcat plc, marking a significant milestone in our journey to become a leading force in the AI and ML markets.

“This partnership not only validates our innovative approach to AI and ML solutions but also opens up new possibilities for us to deliver exceptional value to our clients.

“By combining our strengths with Softcat’s industry-leading expertise, we can offer comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and innovation for our customers.

“We look forward to the tremendous opportunities this collaboration will bring and are excited about the positive impact it will have on our clients’ success.”