SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested in party finance probe

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – DECEMBER 07: Police officers patrol Buchanan Street in Glasgow, December 7, 2007 in Scotland.There is growing anger as Scotland’s police officers will receive a larger pay rise than their colleagues in England and Wales. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Scottish National Party’s (SNP) treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested in a police probe into the party’s finances, according to reports.

Beattie, 71, is under arrest in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party, Police Scotland has said, the PA news agency has reported,

In a statement, the force said: “A 71-year-old man has today been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

It comes amid ongoing turmoil for the SNP’s new leader Humza Yousaf, who narrowly won the hotly contested leadership race to replace Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister last month.

More to follow.