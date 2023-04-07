SNP in crisis: Auditors QUIT amid police probe into party finances

Scotland’s First Minister and SNP MSP, Humza Yousaf (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Auditors for the Scottish National Party (SNP) have quit amid a long-running police investigation into the party’s finances.

The SNP confirmed to CityAM that the accountants, Johnston Carmichael, “will not be providing audit services to the SNP this year.” The party added that it is in the process of finding another auditor and have informed the Electoral Commission.

The BBC first reported that the accountants resigned after assessing the party’s portfolio, having worked with them for more than a decade.

The announcement came after Peter Murrell, former chief executive of the SNP and husband of former leader Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the investigation. The couple’s home and SNP party headquarters in Edinburgh were also searched.

Murrell, who was chief executive for over 20 years, recently stood down during the SNP party leadership contest following controversy over misleading information supplied to journalists about party membership numbers.

Police are probing a £600,000 spend ringfenced for Scottish independence.

Murrell was later released on Wednesday without charge.

Ms Sturgeon previously said she would “fully co-operate if required” with police following her husband’s arrest. The former first minister said she had “no prior knowledge” of police action.

Johnston Carmichael was also approached for comment.