Snakes and Ladders: Who is moving jobs in the City this week?

Firms are continuing to adapt to the challenges and opportunities presented by the pandemic as they vie to be in prime position to recover from the economic fallout of the crisis.

This week, BSI, the British standards body, replaces its long-standing chief executive and Deloitte appoints two new senior partners to strengthen the firm’s global climate change and transport services.

New Chief Executive joins BSI

BSI, the business improvement company, has appointed Susan Taylor Martin as a Chief Executive in 2021.

She will take over from Howard Kerr who oversaw the company’s growth, trebling its revenues from £179 million in 2007 to £548 million in 2019.

Taylor Martin was most recently President of Thomson Reuters’ Global Legal Business. She has been non-executive director of Whitbread plc. since 2012 and was previously Chair of the London Council of the CBI.

She said of the appointment: “There was never a more important time to lead an organisation which shapes and maintains the standards that help businesses improve performance, reduce risk and grow sustainably.”

Deloitte appoints two senior partners

Consultancy firm, Deloitte, has named Hannah Routh and Charlotte Warburton as senior partners.

Routh will be responsible for building the existing team to deliver climate change, decarbonisation and net zero projects for private and public sectors.

She was formerly a partner with Deloitte China, was responsible for the Climate Change and Sustainability Advisory practice for Deloitte Asia Pacific.

Warburton is joining Deloitte’s public sector practice as the consulting transport leader.

A transport and technology specialist, she has previously worked on a number of large scale innovation programmes in the UK and in the Middle East.

Now, she will be responsible for growing Deloitte’s transport consulting practice across the UK and Europe, as well as helping companies to achieve their net zero climate targets.

Boston Consulting Group names new Global Chief of Staff

Boston Consulting Group has named Mai-Britt Poulsen as Global Chief of Staff.

Mai-Britt will oversee BCG’s London, Amsterdam and Brussels system whilst the firm faces a period of intense disruption, including the continued effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the acceleration of digital transformation that this has brought about.

She previously led BCG Denmark and was People Lead for BCG in the Nordics region.

The firm has underlined its commitment to the UK by taking new office spaces in Charlotte Street.