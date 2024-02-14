Smile Makers: Changing the face of the female sexual wellness industry

Samantha Marshall, head of brand, Smile Makers

Self-care means more than just keeping on top of a fitness and vitamin routine nowadays.

Sexual wellness is becoming a priority among Londoners, with the city taking the top spot for Google searches on sexual products over the past year, ranging from traditional vibrators to more experimental toys.

Saying that, discussions around women’s sex lives are often met with embarrassment or ridicule, while a handful of countries across the world still criminalise the possession of sex toys.

Enter Smile Makers, which is on a mission to shake up conservative views on women’s sexual wellness, by making it more inclusive and tapping into an area of impressive tech innovation.

“Sex shops are great, but they are not for everybody,” head of brand Samantha Marshall, remarks, reflecting on the female sex toy company’s inception.

“So many people find sex toys intimidating, and not very inspiring for those curious to invest more in their pleasure – and discover more about themselves.

“We wanted to take sex toys out of the speciality stores and bring them into everyday spaces.”

This is why Smile Makers is making it their mission to destigmatise sexual pleasure by making their products as accessible as everyday beauty essentials. Through partnerships with major retailers like Sephora, Look Fantastic, Boots and Debenhams, they’re ensuring that everyone feels comfortable exploring their desires.

“A challenge for us was getting mainstream retailers and publications to talk about sexual wellness – a decade ago there was so much work to be done to make people realise just how normal sexual pleasure is, and how beneficial it is to our wellbeing.

“At first, we were a bit soft in our approach – even calling the vibrators ‘pleasure massagers’, and talking about ‘self-love’. But, we soon realised that for too long this category has been shrouded in shame, and we want to celebrate all the correct terminology.”

As mainstream retailers begin to embrace sexual wellness, Smile Makers is at the forefront of this movement with stockists including Planet Organic, Urban Outfitters, Holland and Barrett, and most recently, Asos, which launched last week.

So in the changing landscape of women’s sexual health, how has Smile Makers positioned itself, and what has the reaction from major retailers been?

Samatha said: “We’ve helped some of the biggest brands launch their sexual wellness category, including Sephora, Lookfantastic and Beauty Bay – with a big focus on education. We found that 56 per cent of women worldwide want to buy from mainstream retailers and 63 per cent of women worldwide who do not own a vibrator but are curious, would prefer to buy from a beauty store.

“We’ve also partnered with the likes of Soap and Glory, Benefit, and Ole Henriksen – beauty brands that are also excited to be part of the conversation and can see that those everyday things we do for ourselves to make us feel good include sexual pleasure.”

Samantha adds that there is huge potential for further expansion, with the sexual wellness category estimated to grow to over $81bn (£64bn) according to a report by Insight Partners. In fact, as a global brand, Smile Makers can be found everywhere from Canadian bookstores to Malaysian pharmacies.

“We believe that pleasure should be accessible to everyone, regardless of age, background, or shopping preferences,” Samantha asserts. “But Smile Makers isn’t just focused on sales – we’re on a mission to change the conversation around pleasure.”

Through their commitment to inclusivity and education, they’re challenging taboos associated with sexual wellness. One example is Smile Makers’ collaboration with professionals through pleasure-positive initiatives like Vulva Talks, to address the lack of proper sex education for women worldwide.

Samantha says: “By collaborating with experts such as sex therapists and gynaecologists, we’re empowering individuals to understand their bodies and embrace their desires fully.”

Support also comes for customers at different life stages, from first-time users to menopausal or postpartum customers. Whether you’re stressed, in love, hormonal, or celebrating a milestone, there are options for everyone to explore and embrace pleasure.

“For example, we have The Whisperer which truly is groundbreaking as a vibrator designed by mothers for mothers. It’s all about making pleasure a part of everyday life, no matter what stage you’re at,” says Samantha.

In essence, Smile Makers is about more than just selling sex toys – it’s about creating a culture where pleasure is celebrated and normalised.

Samantha adds: “With each product and initiative, we’re proving that sexual wellness is a fundamental aspect of human experience, deserving of recognition and respect.”