Sliding industrials lead London markets lower

Sliding industrial stocks led London markets lower during the opening session today.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index edged down 0.15 per cent to 7,206.41 points, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.13 per cent to 23,023.82 points.

Heavy industry stocks registered poor performances during the first hour of trading, with miners Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and BHP sliding more than 1.95 per cent.

The Chilean miner dropped after it released a trading update showing adverse weather conditions had disrupted production.

Investors also shrugged off a better than expected inflation clip for September. Despite the rate of price increases dipping to 3.1 per cent last month, down from 3.2 per cent in August, experts expect inflation to top four per cent by the end of the year.

Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “The FTSE 100 started a bit lower on Wednesday after UK inflation moderated to come in just short of expectations.”

“However, these figures are already firmly in the rear-view mirror and probably bear little comparison to current realities given the surge in energy prices and mounting supply chain issues seen in October.”

Consumer stocks were a bright spot on the premier index this morning. International brewer DIageo and Unilever jumped 0.96 per cent and 0.92 per cent respectively.

The FTSE 250 was weighed down by online review site Trustpilot slumping 9.14 per cent. Travel stocks also nursed heavy losses this morning, with Tui, easyJet and IAG all dropping.

European stocks fared better than London. Germany’s Dax 30 added 0.13 per cent and the pan-European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.30 per cent.

The pound was broadly flat against the dollar.