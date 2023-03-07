Slack to offer users a ChatGPT AI tool which will write messages for them ‘in seconds’

ChatGPT app for Slack

Slack customers will get “new superpowers” after the app unveiled a ChatGPT AI tool aimed at boosting millions’ of its users productivity.

The messenger service’s owner Salesforce has teamed up with ChatGPT’s developer OpenAI, a Slack customer, to offer the artificial intelligence chatbot to the system for the first time.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot software which has taken the world by storm, but concerns have also been raised about app, with education leaders warning students are using to to do academic work in particular,

The ChatGPT app for slack will allow customers to use AI in catching up on threads, with conversation summaries being created for users.

Tech and law firms are among those who have also sought ChatGPT-style AI solutions, with Google launching its own version last month. Law firms have also been investing in the tech as a profit-boosting tool.

The new integration will also let Slack users have access to state-of-the-art research tools to find answers on any project or topic.

With an upsurge in Slack users after the pandemic, it will also let millions of users draft messages in seconds. It will provide AI-powered writing assistance so Slackers can spend less time replying, and more time working.

The technology behind the ChatGPT app for Slack is still in beta mode, and was built on top of its already built platform, that has more than 70 apps integrated in.

Slack, which has more than 5m users was keen to reassure users that there are strict controls in place to ensure data is safely managed, and third party access to information could not be used by ChatGPT to train its language model.

Noah Desai Weiss, Chief Product Officer at Slack said “OpenAI has been a great Slack customer, and we’re even more excited for them to be an amazing Slack partner.”

“The ChatGPT app for Slack deeply integrates the power of OpenAI’s cutting edge large language models into Slack’s conversational interface.

“This will give customers new superpowers by helping them tap the collective knowledge of their organisation’s channel archives.”

Zack Kass, head of GTM for OpenAI said the firm were “very early adopters” of Slack, and, “alongside Huddles, it’s been the lifeblood of our customer communications.”

“Injecting our own technology into this product has supercharged our ability to connect with and delight our customers”.