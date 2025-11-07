Skybus steps in to save Cornwall-London route after Eastern Airways collapse

Skybus operates a key transport artery to the Isles of Scilly. (Credit: Skybus)

Cornwall Council has struck an interim deal with airline Skybus to restore a flight route between Cornwall and London, after previous provider Eastern Airways went into administration.

The new service is expected to start from late November, with 70-seat planes running daily and ultimately ramping up to twice-daily on week days by February of next year.

This temporary contract will deliver on a Public Service Obligation (PSO) mandating an air route between Cornwall Airport Newquay and London Gatwick.

According to the local authority, the process is underway to find a long term replacement to the Eastern Airways service.

Skybus operates a key transport artery into the Isles of Scilly, as well as running flights to Exeter, Newquay and Land’s End.

Stuart Reid, chief executive of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, said: “This new venture represents significant growth for the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group – it will strengthen our financial position and open new opportunities for our people and the communities we serve.

“I’m incredibly proud of what this means for the Group, for the Isles of Scilly and for Cornwall including everyone who plays a part in our ongoing success.”

Eastern Airways enters administration

Eastern Airways went into administration on Thursday, a week after notifying the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that all flights would be cancelled.

Administrators said that the firm’s cost base had become “too high to be sustainable”, whilst a spokesperson from joint administrator RSM UK Restructuring Advisory said the airline had faced “high fixed overheads and a staff base that has ultimately proved too high to be sustainable”.

The airline, which also operated charter flights for Premier League and Championship teams, made most of its 330 staff redundant over the past week.

The CAA warned passengers “do not go to the airport as flights will not be operating”, while offering replacement services on certain train lines.