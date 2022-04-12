Sky launches discount broadband following Ofcom pressure

Sky is the latest broadband provider to launch discounted rates for low-income customers, following ongoing pressure from media regulator Ofcom.

The special discounted deals – sometimes known as ‘social tariffs’ – are available from a range of providers to an estimated 4.2 million UK households in receipt of Universal Credit.

Sky joins BT, G.Network, Hyperoptic, KCOM and Virgin Media O2 in providing these offers to help tackle the cost of living crunch that is battering homes across the country.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s Network and Communications Group Director, said: “We’ve been calling on broadband firms to do more to support customers suffering financial hardship.

“So we’re pleased Sky has responded with a special discount for people on low incomes. We want to see all providers step up and offer these packages, and promote them more widely.”

Nonetheless, recent research from Ofcom has shown only 55,000 homes have taken advantage of these discounted rates so far – meaning millions of benefits recipients are missing out on an average annual broadband saving of £144 each.