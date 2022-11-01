Scoring Gen Z attention: Snap teams up with Sky Sports in new content deal

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Snap has announced a renewed content partnership with Sky Sports UK to host made-for-mobile, short-form content on Snapchat Discover.

Sky Sports, a content partner since 2015 with over 1.8 million Snapchat subscribers, will publish highlights from every single Premier League football match, Women’s Super League highlights, behind the scenes content, clips from Soccer AM, Monday Night Football and trusted football news on Snapchat.

The new content deal, Sky Sports’ biggest with Snapchat to date, also features a new Women’s Super League (WSL) talk show from Sky Sports, The Dub. The show will bring viewers breaking news, insights and clips from the WSL.

In the second quarter of 2022, Snapchat Discover reached over 25 million global viewers – from watching goals from the Men and Women’s Euros 2022, to highlights from the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

“The way fans experience sports has evolved – with many fans using their phones to chat with friends, celebrate wins and access behind-the scenes content during matches,” Jamie Hunt, Head of Digital & Social at Sky Sports said.

Reaching more than 90 per cent of 13-24 year olds in the UK, Snap is further cementing its position as the home for football and sport for Gen Z.

Former Liverpool FC CEO Peter Moore told City A.M. that live sports must evolve if it wants to keep the attention of youngsters.

“The TikTok generation just want to see the touchdowns. They just want to see the goals. So we’ve got to find ways to be able to deliver sports to this generation,” he said.

Moore now heads up gaming software giant Unity, which is making a push into metaverse sports.